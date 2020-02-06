x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

sports

Rays, Rowdies pledge $100,000 each year to help fight racism

The teams quoted Jackie Robinson: "Life is not a spectator sport."
Credit: AP, 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The sports are different, but the message is the same: The Rays and Rowdies said they'll commit to $100,000 each year in an effort to fight racial injustice.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Rowdies issued a joint statement Tuesday, stating they "fully support the protesters exercising their civil rights" following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

"Black Lives Matter. Police brutality is inhumane," the statement reads, in part. "We stand with black families living in fear.

"Our country demands better than this for its people. We can't breathe."

But the teams said words alone aren't enough, so they plan on donating $100,000 each year to organizations that will be announced later this month. 

The statement ends with words from baseball player and civil rights advocate Jackie Robinson, perhaps providing inspiration for the teams to act now.

"Life is not a spectator sport. If you're going to spend your whole life in the grandstand just watching what goes on, in my opinion you're wasting your life."

The Tampa Bay Rowdies are owned by the Tampa Bay Rays.

RELATED: Minnesota Dept. of Human Rights files civil rights charge against Minneapolis police

RELATED: Tampa police want to identify this man seen setting fire to Champs Sports

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter