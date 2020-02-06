Rays, Rowdies pledge $100,000 each year to help fight racism

The teams quoted Jackie Robinson: "Life is not a spectator sport."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The sports are different, but the message is the same: The Rays and Rowdies said they'll commit to $100,000 each year in an effort to fight racial injustice.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Rowdies issued a joint statement Tuesday, stating they "fully support the protesters exercising their civil rights" following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

"Black Lives Matter. Police brutality is inhumane," the statement reads, in part. "We stand with black families living in fear.

"Our country demands better than this for its people. We can't breathe."

But the teams said words alone aren't enough, so they plan on donating $100,000 each year to organizations that will be announced later this month.

Following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, we have engaged in conversations with community leaders and our Diversity and Inclusion Committee.



The statement ends with words from baseball player and civil rights advocate Jackie Robinson, perhaps providing inspiration for the teams to act now.

"Life is not a spectator sport. If you're going to spend your whole life in the grandstand just watching what goes on, in my opinion you're wasting your life."

The Tampa Bay Rowdies are owned by the Tampa Bay Rays.

