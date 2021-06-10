Tampa Bay Rowdies return to full stadium capacity Friday

Al Lang Stadium remains cash-free.

Tampa Bay Rowdies fans will be able to come out to Al Lang Stadium in full force Friday as the team transitions back to full-capacity games.

Their match against Loudoun United FC will be the first time the Rowdies will have the chance to play against a full crowd since the coronavirus pandemic began. However, the team says a limited number of socially distant seating pods will remain available for those who prefer that experience.

Keeping pod seating in mind, Friday's game will allow 6,300 fans to return to Al Lang. The match will be followed by fireworks.

The Al Lang Stadium Box Office will be opening at 2 p.m. on gamedays beginning Friday. The stadium remains cash-free.

The Rowdies are currently 5-1 and lead their division.