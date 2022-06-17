Tampa Bay Rowdies host Pride Night

The first 1,400 fans to enter the stadium will receive Pride-themed bandanas.

TAMPA, Fla — Al Lang Stadium will beam bright in Pride colors Saturday night for the Rowdies vs. Charleston game.

The Tampa Bay Rowdies are hosting Pride Night to celebrate the month of equality. Players will warm up in Pride-themed jerseys that will later be auctioned off starting at 4 p.m. on June 17 and end at the 60th minute of the game Saturday.

Auction proceeds will go toward the Rowdies Soccer Fund with a focus on Local LGBT+ Organizations and Charities, the charitable arm of the Rowdies which works in conjunction with the Rays Baseball Foundation.

Fans who attend Saturday night's game will be in for a treat. The first 1,400 guests will receive a Pride-themed bandana at Al Lang Stadium. Fans who purchase a ticket for the game against Charleston will also have exclusive access to Rowdies Pride hats.

Other than that, fans will be surrounded by Pride colors and signage throughout the stadium. If you're unable to attend Saturday's game, it will stream on ESPN+.