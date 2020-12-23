Tampa General will help support first aid stations on the Tampa Riverwalk in the weeklong event leading up to the big game.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee on Wednesday announced Tampa General Hospital as its exclusive medical provider.

While the host committee is working directly with the NFL to ensure public safety, Tampa General will support clinical teams at multiple first aid stations at the Super Bowl Experience.

This year’s Super Bowl Experience will take place along the entire 2.7-mile stretch of the Tampa Riverwalk and will include football-themed activities along with live music, food and drinks. The event, presented by Lowe’s, will run from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6 to get football fans excited for Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

“The events leading up to the big game will put Tampa Bay in the national spotlight…Our clinical teams look forward to ensuring health & safety during the outdoor events held on the beautiful Tampa Riverwalk,” said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital.

This announcement comes in a time of heightened health and safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Super Bowl LV Host Committee is working directly with the NFL to develop safety measures within Raymond James Stadium.

“While health and safety have and will always be our top priority with every major event, there’s no doubt that the last nine months have reinforced the need for us to be partnered with the absolute best in the business, so we are beyond thrilled to have our good friends at Tampa General Hospital as our exclusive medical provider," said Rob Higgins, president and CEO, of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee.

For more information on the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee's efforts visit TampaBayLV.com.

