Live Blog | Lightning score 1st in Game 4, lead Maple Leafs, 1-0

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning need a win in Game 4 to even the field, or should we say rink, against the Toronto Maple Leafs who lead the series, 2-1.

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs has been a nail-biter for the Lightning, with a shutout loss in game 1, a comeback win in game 2 and another loss in game 3.

Game 4 is pivotal for the Bolts. If the Lightning fall to the Maple Leafs tonight, it'll be an uphill battle to win the series. NHL teams have overcome a 3-1 deficit 30 times.

Time to dig deeper. pic.twitter.com/giEjKeap8e — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 8, 2022

In the past three seasons, the Lightning is 16-0 in games after a playoff loss. The Maple Leafs will be looking for back-to-back success after winning Game 3 on Thursday.

Puck drop for Game 4 is at 7 p.m. at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Bolts fans are confident the team will pull out a win over the Maple Leafs on this Mother's Day gameday.

10 Tampa Bay will have a live blog as the game gets underway. Stick with us for score updates and more.

Live blog

1st period

⚡ Tampa Bay Lightning 1 | 🍁 Toronto Maple Leafs 0