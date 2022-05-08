x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Live Blog | Lightning score 1st in Game 4, lead Maple Leafs, 1-0

Game 4 is pivotal for the Bolts. If the Lightning fall to the Maple Leafs tonight, it'll be an uphill battle to win the series.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98), right wing Corey Perry (10) and left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning need a win in Game 4 to even the field, or should we say rink, against the Toronto Maple Leafs who lead the series, 2-1.

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs has been a nail-biter for the Lightning, with a shutout loss in game 1, a comeback win in game 2 and another loss in game 3.

Game 4 is pivotal for the Bolts. If the Lightning fall to the Maple Leafs tonight, it'll be an uphill battle to win the series. NHL teams have overcome a 3-1 deficit 30 times.

In the past three seasons, the Lightning is 16-0 in games after a playoff loss. The Maple Leafs will be looking for back-to-back success after winning Game 3 on Thursday. 

Puck drop for Game 4 is at 7 p.m. at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Bolts fans are confident the team will pull out a win over the Maple Leafs on this Mother's Day gameday. 

RELATED: Bolts lose 5-2 to the Maple Leafs in Game 3, now down 2-1 in series

RELATED: Lightning vs Maple Leafs: Game 5 locked in for 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series

10 Tampa Bay will have a live blog as the game gets underway. Stick with us for score updates and more. 

Live blog

1st period

⚡ Tampa Bay Lightning 1 | 🍁 Toronto Maple Leafs 0

19:00 Steven Stamkos with the early goal, assisted by Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman

 

More Videos

In Other News

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs: Game 3 recap