Longtime Tampa Bay sports executive Rick Nafe dies at 70

Rick Nafe was a top sports executive for nearly 40 years and played a major role in the Tampa Bay Rays organization and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sports executives in the Tampa Bay area are remembering longtime local sports operating extraordinaire, Rick Nafe, who died at the age of 70.

Nafe was a top sports executive for nearly 40 years and played a major role in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, Tropicana Field and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was named vice president, operations/facilities for the Rays in October 1996 and was chairman of the Tampa Sports Authority before his passing. He also hosted two Super Bowls, a World Series and NCAA Final Four as a facility manager.

The Rays released a statement following the announcement of Nafe's passing.

"Rick Nafe was a long-time, loyal Rays employee and a devoted champion of the Tampa Bay region," Stuart Sternberg said in a statement released on Twitter. "He would put you at ease in trying times, and his true gift was putting smiles on faces and adding laughter to the world."

The Rays baseball family mourns the loss of Rick Nafe pic.twitter.com/IA4ORhDu6M — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 27, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also released a statement after learning the news of Nafe's death.

"Rick Nafe played a pivotal role in the development and growth of professional sports in Tampa Bay over the past four decades," the Bucs said in a statement. "So much of the early success our area enjoyed in hosting major sporting events can be attributed to Rick’s leadership and forward thinking. He dedicated his career to serving as an advocate for our area sports scene and his presence will be sorely missed. We are saddened by his passing and send our deepest condolences to his wife, Dana, and his entire family."

Rest in peace, Rick Nafe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LajO0NpQ2I — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 27, 2022