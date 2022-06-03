Tampa Bay area athletes head to Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando

The Games will be held June 5-12.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area's Special Olympics athletes are off to the races!

Dozens of athletes and coaches set to represent Team Florida at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando gathered for a send-off celebration Friday in Tampa. They were cheered on by supporters at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Facility.

More than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will gather from June 5-12 in Orlando to compete in 19 different sports. Team Florida has athletes competing in basketball, equestrian events, flag football, golf, tennis, surfing, as well as in stand-up paddle and triathlon events.

In preparation for the games, the Olympic torch has made its way across the country to complete its journey in Orlando. It traveled through Sarasota, St. Petersburg and Tampa on Wednesday.

“The Flame of Hope represents the mission of Special Olympics, symbolizing inclusion, courage and diversity. We invite everyone to follow the Flame of Hope, the dedicated law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes serving as its trusted guardians, as they make their way to Orlando for the largest USA Games in history," Joe Dzaluk, president and CEO of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Friday to applaud the Special Olympics’ recent decision to drop its COVID-19 vaccine mandate ahead of the games.