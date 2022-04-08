Tampa Tarpons' Rachel Balkovec makes pro baseball history as 1st female manager

The Tampa Tarpons take on the Lakeland Flying Tigers Friday at 6:35 p.m. in Lakeland.

TAMPA, Fla. — History will be made Friday at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland when Rachel Balkovec takes the field as the first full-time female manager in the history of affiliated baseball at the major or minor-league levels.

Balkovec told reporters she's been working towards this for the past decade – first starting out as a strength and conditioning coach and transitioning to on-field coaching positions.

"I was blatantly discriminated against back then, some people say not to say that but it’s just a part of what happened. I think it’s important to say because it lets you know how much change has happened," Balkovec said when referring to getting her start in baseball in 2010.

She was initially attracted to the player development aspect of the game but quickly felt herself gravitate toward being a leader.

She explained, "At some point you have to look at yourself and go what is my purpose on this planet? And if I don’t do this, who else is going to come behind me and do it?

Rachel Balkovec, the manager of the @TampaTarpons is the first full-time female manager in the history of affiliated baseball at the Major or Minor League levels. Her Tarpons take on the @LkdFlyingTigers tonight in Lakeland. pic.twitter.com/qpPVFZY6ZX — Liz Crawford WTSP (@LizCrawfordWTSP) April 8, 2022

When it comes to being the only female in the room or on the field, Balkovec says the curiosity wears off pretty fast. Once players see what she's about, they're back to baseball and winning games.

"It doesn’t take too long for them to figure out I’m just a coach."

Balkovec might be surprised to learn she's more than just a coach. Some of the young men she's leading understand the gravity of this moment.

"I’m more than proud and privileged to be part of this opportunity. It’s a day that’s going to go down in history," said rookie pitcher Chandler Champlain.

She's Champlain's first female coach, but he said it makes no difference in how he views her as a manager.

"From the day I first shook her hand I could feel she had an energy, she has a vibe that she has more than enough power to take us to the ship," he said.