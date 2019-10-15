TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa's new XFL team now has a quarterback.

Aaron Murray was announced Tuesday as the quarterback for the Vipers. The Tampa native most recently signed with the Atlanta Legends (AAF).

The XFL also announced the initial quarterbacks for other league teams Tuesday morning, including ones for the Dallas Renegades, the DC Defenders, the Houston Roughnecks, the Los Angeles Wildcats, the New York Guardians, the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Seattle Dragons.

The XFL season kicks off in 2020 and is announcing its inaugural draft Tuesday and Wednesday.

Murray is a high school All-American and the SEC's all-time leader in completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns. He was a four-year starter at the University of Georgia and holds the top two passing touchdown records for the school.

He won the MVP of the Florida Citrus/Capital One Bowl in 2013. Murray has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and with practice squads for the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.

