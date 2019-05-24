PARIS, France — She's not old enough to drive a car. But, she's already accomplished more than most athletes.

At age 15, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says Cori Gauff recently became the youngest female tennis player to win a Grand Slam match in the qualifying rounds of the French Open.

Gauff, who also goes by Coco, lost her second qualifying match Thursday at the Roland Garros qualifier in Paris, where she was beaten by Slovenian tennis player Kaja Juvan. But, if her strong showing in the first match against India's Ankita Raina was any indication, we'll almost certainly see her again.

As of Friday, the Women's Tennis Association had Gauff ranked 320th in the world. And, that list includes all tennis stars, including names as famous to American audiences as Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens.

Gauff was born in Georgia but now lives in Delray Beach, Florida. In 2018, she won the doubles championship at the U.S. Open's juniors event, alongside Ohio's Caty McNally.

According to Forbes, she won her first prominent national tennis event when she was only 8. She signed with New Balance after a reported "bidding war" with Nike, and the magazine says she's on track to earn at least $1 million in 2019.

