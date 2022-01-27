St. Pete native Danielle Collins reaches Australian Open final

The 28-year-old beat 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-1 during Thursday's semifinal matchup.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg native Danielle Collins is just one win away from claiming her first Grand Slam title in this year's Australian Open.

Standing in her way is Ash Barty, who could become the first Australian woman to win her home Grand Slam title since 1978. Unlike, Collins, Barty has a few major titles on grass and clay under her belt.

Collins, who is currently ranked No. 27 in the world, is a graduate of Northeast High School and got her start playing in parks across Pinellas County.