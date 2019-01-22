MELBOURNE, VIC — St. Petersburg native Danielle Collins has reached her first Grand Slam semifinal.

Collins beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia on Tuesday with a 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Collins, 25, entered the Open unseeded.

She was an NCAA champion at the University of Virginia who began this tournament with a 0-5 record at majors and now has strung together five victories in a row, including over 2016 champion Angelique Kerber.

Collins put aside a poor start Tuesday, including dropping a 16-minute, 28-point, 11-deuce second game to completely dominate the final set, which she opened by grabbing 20 of 23 points.

On Wednesday, Collins will face two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who is back in the semis at a major for the first time since she was stabbed during an attack at her home in December 2016.

Kvitova enters Wednesday's match as a five-game favorite over Collins, according to Bovada.

Note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.

