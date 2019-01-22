MELBOURNE, VIC — St. Petersburg native Danielle Collins has reached her first Grand Slam semifinal.
Collins beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia on Tuesday with a 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.
Collins, 25, entered the Open unseeded.
She was an NCAA champion at the University of Virginia who began this tournament with a 0-5 record at majors and now has strung together five victories in a row, including over 2016 champion Angelique Kerber.
Collins put aside a poor start Tuesday, including dropping a 16-minute, 28-point, 11-deuce second game to completely dominate the final set, which she opened by grabbing 20 of 23 points.
On Wednesday, Collins will face two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who is back in the semis at a major for the first time since she was stabbed during an attack at her home in December 2016.
Kvitova enters Wednesday's match as a five-game favorite over Collins, according to Bovada.
Note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.
What others are reading right now:
- Manhunt underway for driver accused of shooting officer in the face
- Attorney says he'll file lawsuit over no-call in NFC championship
- TSA wait times at Tampa airport now longer than JFK, LAX -- even Atlanta
- 10-year-old boy takes own life, parents blame bullying
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.