What's at stake if the University of Texas and Oklahoma move to the SEC?

Both universities formally notified the Big 12 on Monday that they won't extend their grants of TV rights when the current TV deal runs out after the 2024-25 athletic year.

On Tuesday, the two universities made it official and emailed a letter to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey requesting invitations to the conference, effective July 1, 2025.

For Oklahoma and Texas to be admitted to the SEC, at least 11 of the conference's member schools must approve the move.

What’s next for the two universities and the SEC? What does this mean for the rest of the universities that make up the SEC like Texas A&M, Missouri, and Florida? What about the Texas schools still in the Big 12?