Report: Sean Payton fined $100K, Saints $250K for not wearing mask on sideline

The league also fined Raiders coach Jon Gruden who spent much of the evening with the mask firmly around his neck.

NEW ORLEANS — To add insult to the injury of a 34-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night, Saints head coach Sean Payton has been fined $100,000 and the team has been fined $250,000 after the coach was seen on the sidelines not wearing a mask during Monday night's game, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The league also fined Raiders coach Jon Gruden who spent much of the evening with the mask firmly around his neck.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, that brings the total to $1.7 million in fines for the league during the second week of the season.