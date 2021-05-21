Both the men's and women's jerseys are $119. The youth version is $79.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Want Tim Tebow Jaguar merch? You and everyone else it seems.

Tebow stepped onto the Jags' practice field sporting a teal No. 85 practice jersey Thursday afternoon, hours after the news broke that the Jaguars had officially signed him as a tight end.

Since then, sales for Tebow jersey's on the NFL Shop skyrocketed to become the top three best sellers on the website.

Locally, Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach says it currently does not have any Tebow gear in stock but it plans to get in t-shirts next week.

It's no surprise that Jaguar fans are hopping on the Tebow train. He has a long history with the Jags' new head coach, Urban Meyer, leading the Gators to the 2006 and 2008 BCS National Championships under Meyer's guidance.