Tom Brady donates $10,000 to Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe

More than $6 million has been raised since Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field during the Bills-Bengals Monday night matchup.

TAMPA, Fla — An outpouring of support has swelled for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in the days since his collapse on the football field, including from that of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Hamlin hosts a toy driver each year through The Chasing M's Foundation. His family asked that those who wish to support Hamlin send their donations to the GoFundMe for the foundation's community toy drive which goes toward "toy drives, back to school drive, kids camps and more," his friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney said in a tweet.

Brady was among many sports celebrities and big names who made a contribution to the GoFundMe, the Associated Press reports. The Bucs quarterback appeared to donate $10,000, while Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, also apparently contributed $10,000. Other top donations came from Jason Hanold, Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots, Matt Stafford, Chris Jericho, Eric Stonestreet, and his wife, Lindsay.

Hamlin's family said in a statement on Jan. 3 that they "are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country," in part. It later continues to say, "your generosity and compassion mean the world to us."

As of Jan. 4, the GoFundMe had reached upward of $6 million as many fans and supporters continue to donate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offered prayers over social media for Hamlin's recovery.