Tom Brady partners with Best Buddies for charity license plate

Proceeds for the specialty plates go to the non-profit organization.
You'll soon be able to have Tom Brady in your car... well, on your car.

The six-time Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback partnered with non-profit Best Buddies to create a specialty license plate featuring the football legend. 

Proceeds from license plate sales will benefit the non-profit. The specialty plates are currently pre-selling for $35. It should be noted these license plates are only available for Florida drivers. 

In order for production to begin on the plates, 3,000 need to be pre-sold. 

You can find more information and a link to pre-purchase a plate here.

Best Buddies says Brady has been a long-time global ambassador for the non-profit. 

“Best Buddies is a fantastic organization with a great message to spread, and I am so proud to support their work," Tom Brady said in a statement.

According to its website, Best Buddies International is "dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities."

