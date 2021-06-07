x
'Let's keep Lord Stanley in the Bay': Tom Brady cheers on Bolts as they hope to advance to next round

The G.O.A.T. is hoping the Lightning can bring another championship home to Tampa.
Credit: AP Photo/Brett Duke, File
FILE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, in this Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, file photo.

TAMPA, Fla. — With the Lightning just one win away from advancing to the next round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, practically everyone in the Tampa Bay community is rallying behind the team including Tom Brady.

The legendary Bucs quarterback cheered on the Bolts in a video posted to the NHL on NBC Sports' Twitter.

"Let's go for two, people. Let's keep Lord Stanley in the Bay, right where he belongs. Let's get that cup again," the seven-time Super Bowl champion said.

Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-4 Saturday to open a commanding lead in their second-round playoff series. They lead the Hurricanes 3-1 in the best-of-seven series heading into Game 5 on Tuesday night at Carolina.

