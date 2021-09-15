x
Tom Brady awarded FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

This marks Brady's second consecutive Air Award win, dating back to Week 17 against the Falcons.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after a game against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA, Fla — The fans have decided!

And the winner is Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been awarded the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for his 379-yard game, including four touchdowns, against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won in the final seconds, 31-29. 

Brady's four touchdown passes tied for the second-most among all NFL quarterbacks in Week 1, while his 379 passing yards ranked third in the league.

This is the thirteenth time Brady has won this award.

The Bucs quarterback earned FedEx Air Player of the Week honors twice in 2020, Week 4 and Week 17. His three FedEx Air Player of the Week honors with Tampa Bay are tied for the most in team history.

By winning the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in Brady’s name to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), which will be applied towards needs-based scholarships to deserving HBCU students.

