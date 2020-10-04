HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Just shy of a month ago Tom Brady announced that he is joining the Buccaneers, bringing the six-time Super Bowl winner right here to Tampa Bay

But that move may have come with a little less privacy than anticipated.

Brady shared what his families move to Tampa Bay, renting Derek Jeter’s mansion has been like during a two-hour interview on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” Wednesday.

“I’m doing pretty good, I’ve had a lot of things going on, so I’ve tried to be smart, but not fearful,” Brady said.

Stern asked about the permanency of Brady’s move into Jeter’s Tampa mansion. The answer?

For now, Brady plans on staying there for a while since he needed to find a place on short notice. Plus, he joked about how nice it is to rent, especially from a friend.

“I call and I b***h to him and he gets it fixed,” Brady joked about the benefits of having fewer responsibilities than if he was owning a home.

But, one thing Brady did not expect was the lack of privacy he has at his new place.

“Where I lived in Chestnut Hill, I was pretty private for a long time. So, I forgot in a way that people could drive up to your house because you couldn’t quite drive up to my house where I lived. Here, man, they can pull right up to the back of the house."

Since the move, Brady said people have been out front and even pulled up to the back of the house that sits on the Hillsborough Bay, in boats.

He did say that Jeter did a good job screening the home, but that he is an introvert and wants his home to be somewhere he can relax.

“When you walk outside the house you understand everything that goes along with being me and you know, I think part of it is when I come home I want to feel like I can, you know let my guard down and relax,” Brady explained on the radio show.

Brady announced he was joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March, signing a multi-year contract. Widely considered the greatest quarterback of all-time, Brady has the most Super Bowl in NFL history.

