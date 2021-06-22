Tom Brady sinks 3 putts to troll Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau ahead of charity match

You'll have to see the putts to believe them.

TAMPA, Fla. — You can add "troll" to the list of titles Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady has racked up over the years.

The G.O.A.T. tweeted a video of him sinking three massive putts ahead of Capital One's "The Match" where he and Phil Mickelson will take on Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers.

"Don't worry boys, far more prestigious tournament coming up on July 6th," Brady wrote.

In the video, Brady can be heard dedicating each putt to each of the champs he will be battling it out against and competing with.

While DeCambeau and Rodgers were told by the seven-time Super Bowl champ "this is for you," Mickelson was given a sneak peek into what's to come from his partner.

"Phil, this is going to be us all day. Get used to seeing this," Brady said.

The Bucs quarterback ended the video in the way all impressive moments should -- "Let's go!"

The charity golf match will take place on July 6 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. The event will air on TNT.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson will head into the competition looking for redemption after their 2020 defeat against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

Fans will have to wait and see if the magic of Brady's at-home Super Bowl LV victory and Mickelson's accomplishment of becoming golf's oldest major winner aids them on the course.

The 18-hole round charity match, this year, will look to raise money for Feeding American and other "charitable beneficiaries," according to Bleacher Report.