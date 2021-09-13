Tom Brady made record-setting 300th start Thursday night

The Goat threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns in the Bucs season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady set a new record becoming the first player in the NFL to make a 300th career start in Thursday's game last week.

Let's be real though, are we at all surprised?

Not only did Brady start his 22nd season with a new record, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also stole the game in the final seconds, beating the Dallas Cowboys 31-29.

Brady leads the NFL in most regular-season starts with Brett Favre following closely behind (for now) at 298, outside linebacker Bruce Matthews with 293, Drew Brees at 286 and Jerry Rice coming in fifth with 284, the Bucs organization reports.

That wasn't the only record the GOAT set, during Thursday's win Brady completed 32 of 50 passes for 379 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions against the Cowboys. This 300-yard passing game boosted his career total for most regular-season 300-yard passing games to an even 100.

Drew Brees holds the title for most regular-season 300-yard passing games with 123. Peyton falls behind Brady with 93 games to his name. Also among the top five include Philip Rivers and Matt Ryan.

The Bucs won Thursday, but the first three and a half quarters were tarnished with four turnovers and allowing more than 450 yards from the Cowboys. It's the "first time in Buccaneers history that a team won while allowing 450-plus yards and committing at least four turnovers," according to the football club.