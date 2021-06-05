Tom Brady rookie card sells for record $3.1 million at auction

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's card sold for the most money ever paid for a football card at public auction.

NEW YORK — Tom Brady continues to set records, even if it's just his likeness.

An autographed rookie card of Brady sold Friday for $3,107,372 at the Lelands Mid-Spring Classic. It's the most anyone has ever paid for a football card at public auction, according to a release.

The card is the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket Autograph edition, according to Lelands.

To top it off, Brady's autographed rookie card eclipsed a record previously set by another Brady rookie card, which sold two months ago at auction for $2.25 million, the release said.

Lelands says Tom Brady's historic first career touchdown pass football also sold at Friday's auction for $428,842. Brady threw his first touchdown pass in the NFL on Oct. 14, 2001, to wide receiver Terry Glenn, according to the auction house.

"Tom Brady is the GOAT and continues to break records both on and off the playing field. It's only fitting that Brady has set another record for the most expensive football card ever sold in public auction," Jordan Gilroy, director of acquisitions at Lelands said to ESPN.

Sold last night via @Lelandsdotcom for $3,107,372...the most ever paid for a football card. pic.twitter.com/876MpMI8t9 — Sports Collectors Daily (@SportsCollector) June 5, 2021

Tom Brady was the 199th pick in the sixth round of the 2000 Draft, according to CBS Sports. Due to his success over his more than 21 years in the NFL, he has "devalued the importance of selecting a franchise quarterback in the first round," CBS Sports said.