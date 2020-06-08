New team, new city: How's Tom Brady adjusting during the pandemic?

Tampa Bay's newest quarterback, Tom Brady, held his first press conference since March on Thursday.

TAMPA, Fla. — As the anticipation of Tom Brady's Buccaneers' debut mounts, fans were treated to a press conference with their newest quarterback on Thursday.

It was his first since he signed with Tampa Bay back in March.

The pandemic, of course, could always throw a wrench in the NFL's plans as it has in just about every facet of life. However, as of this writing, the Bucs' first game is still set for Sept. 13 in New Orleans.

So, how's Brady feeling?

For starters, he's had to adjust to life in a new city after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

"Changing teams after a long period of time, you know, given me an opportunity to really look at myself and what I want to continue to achieve in my career and think that I can bring to my team," he said.

"It's been different having the opportunity over this time to, you know, move and then to, you know, for example, study my playbook. I mean, I really haven't had to do that in 19 years."

Learning a new team, a new city and a new playbook can be a challenge for any player. Doing so during a pandemic has made doing so even more difficult.

Tom Brady on concerns of coronavirus: We've learned a lot the last five or six months. I always thought taking care of my body is important, and not for football. The better I've treated my body...the better my bodies performed. When something works you do more off it. — Justin Granit WTSP (@JustinWTSP) August 6, 2020

"I have to work at it pretty hard physically, still. You know, I put a lot of time and energy into making sure I'm feeling good in order to perform at my best. But, mentally, I think that's been the thing that's, you know, obviously has it's challenges. I think you couple that with the coronavirus situation and it became even more difficult."

As far as what fans can expect from their newest quarterback on the field, Brady said he's enjoyed getting to know his teammates and seeing their play.

“It’s been fun getting to know the receiver position. Gronk’s the only guy I’ve played with so I know what he can do. It’s really up to everybody to go out there and earn their role," Brady said.

He also praised Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, calling them great leaders.

Brady mentions Mike Evans and Chris Godwin: “I love being around those two guys who are great leaders, not only great players but great leaders.” #Bucs — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) August 6, 2020

And it's only a matter of time before we get to watch Brady, Evans, Godwin and the rest of the gang in action. Until then, Brady and company will continue to adjust to their new normal & new surroundings.

Watch Brady's entire press conference, click here.

