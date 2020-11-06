Sky 10 catches Tom Brady leading workout at Berkley Prep

TAMPA, Fla. — We are getting one of our first looks at Tom Brady practicing with the Bucs.
Sky 10 flew over Berkley Prep in Tampa on Thursday where Brady was leading an unofficial team workout.
10 Tampa Bay sports anchor Justin Granit reports Rob Gronkowski also took part in today's secret workout.
Now, it's only a matter of time before they take the field at Raymond James Stadium, and we can't wait!
