Tom Brady tweets support for Rays ahead of World Series

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tom Brady knows a thing or two about winning championships, and he’s hoping for the Tampa Bay Rays to capture one.

On Tuesday, ahead of World Series Game 1, the Buccaneers’ quarterback tweeted his support for the Rays as they prepared to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series.

His tweet was accompanied by a video narrated by Brady that later aired on Fox’s broadcast ahead of the game.

“Tonight, two pennant winners step between inside the lines to decide one champion,” he says at one point during the video.

I know what I’ll be watching tonight...and who I’ll be cheering for 😉. Let’s go @RaysBaseball...bring it home! pic.twitter.com/SLd0tmS7Z7 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 20, 2020

Brady has six Super Bowls under his belt and was traded to Tampa Bay in the offseason. He’s currently on his own quest for a championship as the Bucs lead the NFC South with a record of 4-2.

The Rays, meanwhile, are going after their first World Series in franchise history.

