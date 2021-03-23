Topgolf tour will allow fans to hit golf balls at Raymond James Stadium

The event runs June 3-6, 2021. And, tickets go on sale March 25.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're a fan of Topgolf, this event might be perfect for you.

The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour is coming to Raymond James Stadium, allowing fans to tee it up at the home of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They'll be able to aim at targets along the 50-yard line.

Attendees of all skill levels will be able to hit golf balls onto the field, shooting for glowing targets laid out between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box. Just like at normal Topgolf locations, tracing technology will follow the flight paths of the balls – instantly scoring each shot.

Prices start at $80 for players, although students can snag tickets for $40. Those tickets go on sale on March 25 and can be bought by clicking here.

Premium tickets go for $175 and include access to the following, according to Topgolf:

drink tickets

a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat provided by Black Clover

a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership

a game play voucher, redeemable at any U.S. Topgolf location, excluding Topgolf Las Vegas

Tee times will be reserved in one-hour increments.

Social distancing will be enforced at Ray Jay, and fans must wear masks when not actively eating or drinking. Topgolf says clubs, tables and hitting bays will be disinfected in between tee times. Golf balls will be washed, and hand sanitizer will be available around the stadium.