OMAHA, Neb. — The American record for the 100-meter butterfly was set on Sunday by Arlington, Virginia, native Torri Huske.

Huske set the new American record with a final time of 55.78. The previous record of 55.98 was set by Dana Vollmer in the 2021 London Olympic Games.

Huske, 18, who attended high school at Yorktown High School, is committed to swim for Stanford University, and has a very extensive and impressive prep and club swimming career while growing up in northern Virginia.

The victory by Huske came as she tried to oust Claire Curzan from atop her dominant performances at the butterfly stroke.

Curzan, a 16-year-old from North Carolina, was the top-seeded swimmer in the 100-meter butterfly, and No. 2 in the 50 freestyle. She finished not far behind Huske on Sunday.

Both Huske and Curzan are vying for spots on the U.S. Olympic team.

Huske, if she makes the Olympic team, will be joined by acclaimed swimmer and DMV native, Katie Ladecky, who is one of the United States' best swimmers.