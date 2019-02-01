Tyler Trent, the young Purdue Boilermakers sports fan whose story inspired many people, has died at the age of 20.

Trent lost his five-year battle with bone cancer on Tuesday, the Purdue Cancer Center tweeted.

"It’s with the deepest sorrow that we have to say goodbye to @theTylerTrent. We have all become #TylerStrong. To his family, words can’t express how sorry we are that he has passed. His life May have been short, but his legacy with be forever."

The team tweeted a tribute to Trent, saying "Forever Our Captain."

Trent had wanted to be a sportswriter and was determined to attend Purdue despite suffering three bouts with a rare bone cancer.

Trent, a sophomore, was there in October when the underdog Purdue Boilermakers defeated then-No. 2 Ohio State 49-20.

His doctors said he wouldn't be able to make the trip because he was in hospice, but he defied the odds.

"Had to be here," he told the Indianapolis Star.

His story went nationwide after that. He appeared on ESPN, received a letter from President Donald Trump and even had a bobblehead made of him.

Last year, Purdue created a scholarship, the Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award. Trent earned an associate degree from Purdue in computer information technology.

CBS Sports reports Trent began writing a book about the football upset and his cancer battle. It's available for pre-order, and the proceeds from the book will go to fight cancer.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

