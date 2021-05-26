UCF plans on full capacity football games at Bounce House

UCF Athletics says it plans to return "largely" to a pre-pandemic environment beginning June 23.

ORLANDO, Fla — Full capacity is coming back to home football games and athletic events at the University of Central Florida's Bounce House.

UCF Athletics says it plans to return "largely" to a pre-pandemic environment beginning June 23 ahead of the Summer B academic term.

"As of that date, physical distancing requirements will be eliminated, and full participation will be allowed at UCF athletic and social events," it wrote in a press release.

UCF already made the decision to lift its face mask requirement on campus based on guidance from the Florida Board of Governors.



"We all anticipated a return to full capacity by fall, and this represents a vote of confidence in that plan and a notable step in that direction," says UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir.

Mohajir also stressed the importance of vaccinations as the university opens its fall seasons saying, "vaccines will be a critical way we can prioritize the health and safety of Knight Nation and help ensure our fans are comfortable attending our games."

According to a press release, UCF has currently sold 93-percent of its available seating for the 2021 season. The upcoming football season will see the return of 57 letter-winners on the roster, including third-year quarterback Dillion Gabriel who led the nation in passing in 2020.



"We look forward to joining our alumni and fans in experiencing our 2021 football season in a packed and rocking Bounce House," Mohajir said.



Knight fans looking to buy tickets or searching for more information can call 407-823-1000.

