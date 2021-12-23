UCF Knights defeat UF Gators 29-17 in Gasparilla Bowl

The Knight's victory serves as a preview, of sorts, for a two-for-one regular-season series that begins at the Swamp in 2024.

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Central Florida Knights have officially put an end to their losing streak against the Florida Gators.

UCF defeated UF 29-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium Thursday night. The matchup was the third time the Knights and Gators met on the field and the first since Florida won 42-0 during its 2006 national championship season.

Prior to that, the teams met in 1999 with the Gators taking a 58-27 win.

The Knight's victory serves as a preview, of sorts, for a two-for-one regular-season series that begins at the Swamp in 2024.

The teams are also scheduled to play at UCF’s on-campus stadium in Orlando in 2030 and back in Gainesville again in 2033.

Securing the win was big for UCF and is likely to give a boost to the team’s growing program. Much younger than the Gators, the Knights only started playing in bowl games after the 2005 season. That game ended in an overtime loss to Nevada with a narrow score of 49-48 at the Hawai'i Bowl.