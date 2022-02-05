UFC returning to the First Coast, says Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted that Jacksonville will host Alexander Volkanovski vs. “The Korean Zombie” vs. Chan Sung Jun on April 9.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It looks like UCF is returning to the First Coast!

"It’s OFFICIAL! @UFC & @DanaWhite back in @CityofJax on April 9th! The main event is Alexander Volkanovski vs. “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jun. The co-main event is a rematch for the UFC bantamweight title between champ Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan. #UFC273. Thank u Dana!"

It’s OFFICIAL! @UFC & @DanaWhite back in @CityofJax on April 9th! The main event is Alexander Volkanovski vs. “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jun. The co-main event is a rematch for the UFC bantamweight title between champ Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan. #UFC273. Thank u Dana! pic.twitter.com/chsjV8sZC0 — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) February 6, 2022

Last year, the eyes of the sports world were fixed on Jacksonville. It culminated with Kamaru Usman knocking out Jorge Masvidal barely one minute into their bout to retain his welterweight belt.