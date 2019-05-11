GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida will sell alcohol at men's basketball games beginning with the team's season opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday against North Florida.
The Gators announced the policy change Monday, following the lead of several other Southeastern Conference schools. The league voted in June to end its long-standing ban on alcohol sales in public sections of stadiums and arenas.
UF, which called its new policy a "pilot program," is incorporating conference-wide alcohol management rules that include:
- Alcohol will be sold and dispensed only at designated stationary locations.
- Alcohol will not be sold by vendors within seating areas.
- An identification check will be required to prevent sales to minors.
- Alcohol sales are limited to beer and wine only.
- Fans, with valid and legal IDs, will be permitted to only buy a maximum of two drinks at a time.
- Alcohol must be dispensed into cups.
- Serving staff will be trained to handle high-risk situations.
- Alcohol sales will stop at the start of the second half.
