RIO DE JANEIRO -- A would-be mugger in Rio de Janeiro reportedly picked on the wrong person and definitely paid the price for it.

According to CBS Sports, a man tried to steal UFC strawweight fighter Polyana Viana's phone.

Viana recounted the turn of events as well as what happened next to MMA Junkie, recalling that after the man asked for the time, he demanded her phone, telling her he was armed.

She not only called his bluff, but she also said, "I threw two punches and a kick. He fell, then I caught him in a rear-naked choke. Then I sat him down in the same place we were before and said, 'Now we'll wait for the police.'"

Viana is listed on the UFC Fighter website as 5-foot-five-inches tall and 115 pounds of pure muscle.

We think it's safe to say the man learned his lesson the hard and fast way.

For more, read the CBS Sports article.

