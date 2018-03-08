COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State University football coach Urban Meyer issued his first public statement since he was suspended, saying he followed protocol after learning of domestic abuse allegations against one of his coaches in 2015.

"Over the past several days, I have been portrayed as being indifferent to domestic violence and as someone who did not take appropriate action, when warranted," the former University of Florida coach wrote. "While over three decades of coaching I have learned to ignore how others define me, I do feel it necessary to share the truth with the Buckeye family."

Meyer says he "followed proper reporting protocols when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issues to the proper channels" and he said he did the same in the Zach Smith case in 2015.

Last week, Meyer lied at Big 10 Media Days: "2015 — I got a text late last night that something happened in 2015, and there was nothing." Now, in his statement, he admitted to reporting Zach Smith's 2015 domestic violence incident to Ohio State. Blatantly lied to press. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) August 3, 2018

He says he wants fans to "continue to support the incredible coaches and student-athletes in our program, and I look forward to rejoining them soon."

Meyer was suspended Wednesday as the school began looking into allegations that he knew of domestic abuse allegations made against former wide receiver coach Smith in 2015.

Here is the full statement:

