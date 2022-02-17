USF announces schedule for 2022 football season

The Bulls are hoping for better luck this year after winning just two games in 2021.

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida has announced its schedule for the 2022 football season.

The Bulls are hoping for better luck this year after winning just two games in 2021. Under third-year coach Jeff Scott, the team will begin the season by hosting Brigham Young University Saturday, Sep. 3, at Raymond James Stadium.

USF Homecoming is set for Oct. 15 against Tulane. The Bulls have a 2-1 advantage in games against the New Orleans-based university.

Other games to keep an eye out for are a Sep. 17 matchup against the Florida Gators at the Swamp and the War on I-4 at the end of November. The university says the exact date of that yearly season finale will be announced in October.

Season tickets for the season can be renewed at USFBullsTix.com or by calling 1-800-GoBulls. See the full 2022 schedule here.