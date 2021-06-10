USF Baseball prepares for first-ever Super Regional Series

TAMPA, Fla. — Getting into the NCAA Tournament was going to be a tall ask for head coach Billy Mohl and the USF Baseball team just two weeks ago.
Needing to win the conference tournament, the team held off UCF in the championship game to earn a spot in the Gainesville regional.
The Bulls moved past Florida, Miami, and South Alabama to find themselves on a date with the 2nd ranked Texas Longhorns this weekend.
"Play for one more night, play to be here one more time. There's a lot of guys who, you know, this could be their last weekend. Play for them," First-baseman Riley Hogan said earlier this week about the team's mindset over this last month.
The Bulls and Longhorns square off for the first game of a best of three series Saturday at 9:00 ET.
