USF investigates accusations of 'racially charged comments' by member of men's basketball coaching staff

The staffer has been placed on administrative leave.

The University of South Florida has launched an independent review into accusations against a member of its men's basketball coaching staff and has placed the employee on administrative leave.

The individual – who USF did not publicly identify – is accused of making multiple "racially charged comments," according to alumnus Collin Sherwin, who is currently a deputy college editor at sports betting company DraftKings.

“We are aware of troubling concerns that have been reported involving a member of our men’s basketball coaching staff. We take these matters very seriously. An independent review is ongoing and the involved staff member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of that review. We will have no further comment until that process is complete," USF wrote in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay.

10 Sports has learned USF Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly and Head Coach Brian Gregory met with the team at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Following the end of USF's men's basketball season on Friday, seven players have entered the transfer portal: Alexis Yetna, David Collins, Madut Akec, Rashun Williams, Justin Brown, Xavier Castaneda and Luke Anderson. Six of those players are Black.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

USF, THANK YOU! BULL 4 LIFE 💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/j3uc4dSACT — Justin Brown (@ctgjb) March 16, 2021

Had some good years at USF I got my degree wouldn’t trade it for the world appreciate the Fans and the athletic department I know things didn’t end how we wanted. My 4 years here will never take it for granted! https://t.co/ZUMRZ1wY43 — David Collins (@Dcloading) March 15, 2021