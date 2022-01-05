University of South Florida extends contract of Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly

The new contract allows him to stay with the university for an extra five years until June 2028.

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida announced Wednesday a multi-year contract extension with Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly.

The new contract allows him to stay with the university for an extra five years until June 2028, with his initial agreement set to expire next year, a news release from USF explains.

“The University of South Florida is fortunate to have Michael Kelly, who continues to prove that he’s the right person to lead USF Athletics into the future,” USF President Rhea Law wrote in a statement. “With Michael in place and our leadership across the university aligned on a shared vision for USF Athletics, we are well-positioned to take our programs to the next level."

"Our support for Athletics not only leads to the success of our student-athletes, it adds value to our on-campus experience, increases engagement opportunities and raises the visibility of the entire institution.”

Kelly has led the Bulls to "a number of record-breaking achievements in fundraising, in the classroom and in competition" since the start of his position in August 2018, university leaders explain.

“I am very excited for the future of USF Athletics and the opportunity to continue to lead our tremendous student-athletes, coaches and staff into what I believe will be the most successful and transformational period in our 56 years of collegiate athletics at the University of South Florida,” Kelly wrote in a statement.

“We have incredible university leadership, a shared vision, a passionate and growing fan base, a thriving community and a very desirable destination for the best student-athletes in the nation."

"We will continue to add facilities, resources and programming as we build champions in the classroom, community and competition.”