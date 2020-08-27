Fans won't be allowed at USF's first home football game, but some are expected to be let into the rest

It's unclear how many people will be allowed into Raymond James Stadium at home games beginning in October.

The University of South Florida won't have fans in the stands at its first home football game on Sept. 12. But, that's scheduled to change at future games.

Michael Kelly, vice president of athletics, says spectators won't be attending the home opener vs. The Citadel – which will also be Head Coach Jeff Scott's debut with the Bulls. However, Kelly says fans will be allowed at USF's remaining four home games of the 2020 season, as long as state and local health experts deem it appropriate.

The games are as follows:

Oct. 10 vs. ECU

Oct. 23 vs. Tulsa

Nov. 21 vs. Navy

Nov. 27 vs. UCF

The number of fans who will be welcomed to Raymond James Stadium has not yet been announced. But, the university says that information, along with a list of safety measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, will be communicated soon.

"We understand the challenges football game attendance may present this season and that this is not the home season many envisioned when they renewed or purchased new season tickets," Kelly wrote in a statement. "With that in mind and with great appreciation for the continued, and in many instances long-term, support of our season ticket members, we will be providing options for the deferment or return off all football season ticket dollars for the 2020 season."

USF says it hopes many people choose to defer their 2020 season ticket purchases to the 2021 season. The university said information and options for season ticket holders would be coming this week.

"We will be prioritizing season ticket members based on Bulls Club priority when we make single-game tickets available for the four home games we anticipate fans being able to attend, beginning with our Oct. 10 contest vs. ECU," Kelly wrote.

In other Bulls news, the team announced Thursday that for the first time since 2011, USF will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a three-game football series. Click here to read more.

