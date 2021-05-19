x
USF football returns to full capacity at Ray Jay for 2021

Fans will be able to once again cheer on the Bulls during home games played at Raymond James Stadium.
TAMPA, Fla. — USF Football says the Bulls plan to welcome back fans at full capacity during its 2021 home games played at Raymond James Stadium.

In a release Wednesday, USF said fans will be able to fill the 65,857 seat stadium for its six home games. And, single-game tickets will go on sale on July 7. 

The upcoming season marks the first time the Bulls and Florida Gators will face off at Ray Jay. That game, the team's home opener, is slated for Sept. 11. 

The Bulls' schedule calls for five Saturday home games and one Friday primetime matchup. 

For a full list of games and how to purchase tickets for the 2021 season, click here.

