USF Football pauses on-field activities pending results of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida is pausing all on-field football activities after learning of a coronavirus outbreak among a recent opponent's team and subsequently reviewing video from last Saturday's game during contact tracing.
On Tuesday, USF Football confirmed it was reviewing the tapes after learning some Notre Dame players had tested positive for COVID-19. While those players did not participate in Saturday's game against USF, four Notre Dame student-athletes were found to have the virus, and six players were quarantined.
For its part, USF players were tested twice last Friday, before Saturday's game, and they were tested again on Monday. Each round of testing produced only negative results for the virus among USF players.
"However, out of an abundance of caution and with a focus on the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff, we feel it is prudent to pause on-field activity until we have the results of further testing," USF Athletics wrote in a statement.
