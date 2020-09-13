McCloud, Johnson help short-handed USF beat The Citadel

TAMPA, Fla — Jordan McCloud threw for a touchdown, Noah Johnson ran for another, and South Florida beat The Citadel 27-6 to give Jeff Scott a win in his first game as a head coach.
Scott, who had served as Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach since 2015, replaced the fired Charlie Strong in December 2019.
McCloud hit DeVontres Odoms-Dukes for a 10-yard touchdown to make it 7-3 with 49 seconds left in the first quarter and USF (1-0) led the rest of the way.
Colby Kinter, who opened the scoring with a 45-yard field goal, made a 41-yarder to pull The Citadel (0-1) within a point with 11:08 left in the second quarter.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tropical Storm Sally moves off Florida's coast, expected to become a hurricane
- Maintenance tractor catches fire at University of Florida's football stadium 'The Swamp'
- Tropical Depression 20 forms in the Atlantic
- Florida bars allowed to reopen at half-capacity starting Monday
- Special delivery! Clearwater fire medics help woman give birth at the fire station
- Moffitt investigating data breach after doctor's briefcase with patient information was stolen
- Fauci: Life back to normal in late, 2021 even with COVID-19 vaccine
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter