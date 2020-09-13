x
McCloud, Johnson help short-handed USF beat The Citadel

The win was the first with Jeff Scott as the team's head coach.
TAMPA, Fla — Jordan McCloud threw for a touchdown, Noah Johnson ran for another, and South Florida beat The Citadel 27-6 to give Jeff Scott a win in his first game as a head coach. 

Scott, who had served as Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach since 2015, replaced the fired Charlie Strong in December 2019. 

McCloud hit DeVontres Odoms-Dukes for a 10-yard touchdown to make it 7-3 with 49 seconds left in the first quarter and USF (1-0) led the rest of the way. 

Colby Kinter, who opened the scoring with a 45-yard field goal, made a 41-yarder to pull The Citadel (0-1) within a point with 11:08 left in the second quarter. 

