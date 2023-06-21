USF Athletics inducts 3 'standout' alumni into its Hall of Fame

It's the ninth class to be inducted into the university's Hall of Fame.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The athletics department from the University of South Florida announced Wednesday afternoon this year's induction of its Hall of Fame.

Former USF men's soccer player Jeff Attinella, former women's soccer player Evelyne Viens and former golfer Kelly Lagedrost were all inducted into the Class of 2023 Hall of Fame for USF Athletics.

It's the ninth class to be inducted into the school's Hall of Fame and all will be officially put in that class on Nov. 11 in Tampa during USF's football weekend game against Temple at Raymond James Stadium, the athletics department said in a news release.

“USF Athletics proudly welcomes the members of the 2023 Hall of Fame Class and we are excited to have the first inductees from the sports of women’s golf and women’s soccer,” USF Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said in a statement. “The tradition of USF Athletics continues to grow, and the three honorees in the Class of 2023 have truly left memorable and transformational marks on USF Athletics.

"We look forward with excitement to welcoming this class back to campus this fall and celebrating their many accomplishments.”

Viens and Lagedrost are the first members of the university's women's soccer and golf teams to be included in the Hall of Fame, while Attinella will be the second men's soccer player to be inducted since Fergus Hopper in 2011.

Viens joins former Bulls quarterback Quinton Flowers, men's track and field star Matthew O'Neal and former women's basketball player Courtney Williams as the school's first-ballot inductees.

During his time at USF, Attinella (2007-10) – who is also a Clearwater native – was named an NSCAA First-Team All-American goalkeeper and led the 2008 team to the NCAA Elite Eight. Post-USF, he played with MLS teams such as Real Salt Lake, Minnesota United and the Portland Timbers. Attinella also played with the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Viens (2016-19) was the USF women's soccer program's first-ever player to be named on the All-American Team selection on three separate occasions. Her soccer career so far has been nothing short of excellent. In 2021, she won a gold medal playing for Canada in the Tokyo Games, also making the first USF alumni to earn an Olympic gold media as an athlete.

Lagedrost (1997-2001) is still the only player in USF's golf program to win two NCAA Regional titles. She is also a three-time NCGA Academic All-American and Cum Laude graduate of USF, leading the Bulls to C-USA championships in 1998, 1999 and 2000. Lagedrost played on the LPGA tour from 20904-2006 and also played in the U.S. Open.

To read the biographies of this year's USF Athletic Hall of Fame Class, click here.