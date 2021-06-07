USF makes history capturing first regional title

After 14 NCAA appearances, USF finally gets it done.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of South Florida baseball team has finally done it.

After 14 NCAA appearances, the Bulls are heading to a Super Regional.

"This is a special group of guys," head coach Billy Mohl said. "They'll forever be known as the first team to get to a regional."

A SUPER accomplishment! So proud of everyone associated with our @USFBaseball program—past, present and future! We are building something special in Tampa Bay with @USFAthletics! We believe in #BULLIEVE 🤘! pic.twitter.com/psDnJI0uqU — Michael Kelly (@MKellyUSF) June 7, 2021

The Bulls sat through a ton of rain delays during their time in Gainesville, but after beating No. 15 Florida and Miami in the first two games, all they had to do was win once to make history.

Monday did not start off great, losing to South Alabama 4-0. However, the team would regroup and take the championship contest 6-4.

Before the regionals, catcher Jake Sullivan said 'we ain't done, yet.'

He was right.

"I'm the kind of guy when I say something I mean it. We feel like we can compete with anybody in the country and we still ain't done yet," Sullivan said.

"They want to be the first group to go to Omaha and we got the leadership in the clubhouse who truly believes that," Coach Mohl said,

Jarrett Eaton was the star in the championship game going 3-for-3 with a home run and RBI double.

Venice High School product Orion Kerkering struck out five in 4 1/3 innings.

The last No. 4 seed to make it to the Super Regionals was Davidson in 2017.



VCU did it in 2015.



Charleston in 2014.



Last No. 4 seed to win a game in the super regionals is Stony Brook. Seawolves stunned LSU to make it to Omaha in 2012. — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) June 7, 2021

USF will now play No. 2 Texas in Austin.

The Longhorns are 45-15 this season and just won their regional with a +28 run differential in three games.

Action begins on the 40 acres Friday, June 11.