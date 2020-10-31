USL Championship canceled following additional positive Tampa Bay Rowdies COVID-19 tests

All those impacted are under the care of team physicians and infectious disease experts.

TAMPA, Fla — This year's USL Championship has been canceled after the Tampa Bay Rowdies club "discovered a number of additional positive coronavirus test."

The USL made the decision Saturday to call off the Nov. 1 game, citing the health and safety of all involved after learning of the Rowdies additional cases.

The team made its own announcement on Twitter, telling fans that the new cases were discovered after an additional round of COVID-19 testing for all "Rowdies covered persons."

"As a result of these additional positive tests, Sunday's USL Championship Final has been canceled," the team wrote.

USL Championship Final Cancellation Information#TogetherRowdies pic.twitter.com/298fZHNGMY — Tampa Bay Rowdies- y (@TampaBayRowdies) October 31, 2020

All those impacted are under the care of team physicians and infectious disease experts, isolating at home and following the proper protocols, according to a release.

The Rowdies noted how the pandemic has been hard for sports seasons and while they are disappointed in the decision to cancel, they understand why it was done. The team closed its message to fans asking them to practice social distancing and wear a mask as coronavirus cases are rising across the U.S.

"Returning to the pitch safely next season will take each and every community working together to do its part to slow the spread and help contain the coronavirus pandemic," it wrote.

With there being no way to crown a champion, the league made the decision to conclude the season with the Rowdies and Phoenix Rising FC holding their respective Eastern and Western conference titles.

“First and foremost, we want to applaud these two teams on an incredible season. They deserved the opportunity to play for the USL Championship Final trophy and we are disappointed that we won’t be able to watch them on Sunday night," USL President Jake Edwards said.

"We want to thank all of our clubs, our supporters, our players and our staff for all of their time, hard work and energy this season. We’ve grown closer under difficult circumstances and we can’t wait to be back together again soon.”

USL HQ is looking into the possibility of a 2021 season kickoff game between the two clubs.

