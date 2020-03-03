KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Grounds crew with University of Tennessee baseball crew paid tribute to victims affected by Tuesday's tornadoes by writing the phrase "#Pray4Nash" on their baseball field.

The tweet said, "A little logo change up today are thoughts and prayers are with all of Middle TN devastated by last night’s tornado."

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, Gov. Bill Lee said 25 people have died. 19 victims were from the Cookeville and Putnam County area, three from Wilson County, two from Nashville and one from Benton County.

Lee said the devastation was significant, and many others lost their homes, businesses, and livelihoods in the wake of the tornadoes.

"It is a remarkable situation that we have, both tragic and hopeful at the same time," Gov. Lee said. "We need to be very mindful of the incredible devastation and heartache and pain and tragedy that's happened to many of our neighbors out there."

