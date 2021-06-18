Veteran stays up for 24 hours throwing darts for a good cause

TAMPA, Fla. — The Wounded Warrior Project is an organization focused on helping injured veterans and supporting current active military members.
Tampa local Chris Cherry did his part this weekend raising money and awareness for the organization.
Cherry utilized a passion of his by throwing darts for 24 straight hours and auctioning off items throughout that time for the Wounded Warrior Project.
"Combining something I love in the game and something I highly respect and love being an injured veteran myself", Cherry said.
Cherry served in the Navy from 2006-2010 and says he wanted to try to find any way he could to give back to the Wounded Warrior Project.
- Juneteenth officially a federal holiday as Biden signs bill into law
- Potential Tropical Cyclone Three expected to become Tropical Storm Claudette Friday
- Lightning take 2-1 series lead over Islanders with Game 3 win
- One-legged athlete has dreams to compete at CrossFit Games
- How to celebrate Juneteenth around Tampa Bay
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter