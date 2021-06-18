x
Veteran stays up for 24 hours throwing darts for a good cause

Chris Cherry doing his part to help the Wounded Warrior Project.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Wounded Warrior Project is an organization focused on helping injured veterans and supporting current active military members. 

Tampa local Chris Cherry did his part this weekend raising money and awareness for the organization.

Cherry utilized a passion of his by throwing darts for 24 straight hours and auctioning off items throughout that time for the Wounded Warrior Project.

"Combining something I love in the game and something I highly respect and love being an injured veteran myself", Cherry said. 

Cherry served in the Navy from 2006-2010 and says he wanted to try to find any way he could to give back to the Wounded Warrior Project. 

