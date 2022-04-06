Viniks donate $5M to USF in support of an on-campus stadium

In March, USF announced that the Sycamore Fields on the east side of its Tampa campus was selected as the site for the potential stadium.

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida received a huge donation from one of the Tampa Bay area's most influential business sports figures in hopes of getting plans for a new on-campus football stadium off the ground.

According to the university, the school received a significant vote of confidence when Jeff and Penny Vinik gave $5 million towards the project.

The Viniks, who own Viniks Sports Group, already have a huge influence on sports in Tampa. The company owns the reigning Stanley Cup Champions Tampa Bay Lightning.

“We are delighted that Jeff and Penny Vinik share our excitement for an on-campus stadium and see the positive impact the project will have on the University of South Florida and surrounding communities,” USF President Rhea Law said in a news release.

“Their vision and investment have helped transform downtown Tampa, the Tampa Bay Lightning organization and our entire region, including numerous programs at USF. We thank Jeff and Penny for their continued support of the university," Law added.

In March, USF announced that the Sycamore Fields on the east side of its Tampa campus was selected as the site for the potential stadium. Right now, the Bulls play home games at Raymond James Stadium.

According to school officials, the site fits all the criteria the university was looking for — Good for fans. Good for students. Easily accessible. And providing a synergy between existing athletic facilities and those still to come.