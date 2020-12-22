Walt Disney World to host 2021 Department of Defense Warrior Games

The most magical place on earth becomes the most determined place on earth

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The 2021 Department of Defense Warrior Games have found their home at the most magical place on earth! ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort will serve as the venue for the annual games in September 2021.

Hundreds of wounded, ill and injured active-duty service members and veterans participate in the competition. Each one representing a branch of the military: United States Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Special Operations Command. Athletes from the United Kingdom's Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, and Canadian Armed Forces all compete.

Similar to the Olympics, they go head-to-head in several sports like archery, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, and wheelchair basketball.

For the first time ever, @ESPNWWOS Complex at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort will serve as the venue for the annual Department of Defense @WarriorGames in September 2021. Walt Disney World Resort is a proud supporter of the games. Find out more: https://t.co/mE16tUNC8x pic.twitter.com/g2dr2QBB24 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 21, 2020

The games were established in 2010 as a way "to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, ill and injured service members and expose them to adaptive sports."

Tampa hosted the games back in 2019.

