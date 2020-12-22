Walt Disney World to host 2021 Department of Defense Warrior Games

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The 2021 Department of Defense Warrior Games have found their home at the most magical place on earth! ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort will serve as the venue for the annual games in September 2021.
Hundreds of wounded, ill and injured active-duty service members and veterans participate in the competition. Each one representing a branch of the military: United States Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Special Operations Command. Athletes from the United Kingdom's Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, and Canadian Armed Forces all compete.
Similar to the Olympics, they go head-to-head in several sports like archery, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, and wheelchair basketball.
The games were established in 2010 as a way "to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, ill and injured service members and expose them to adaptive sports."
Tampa hosted the games back in 2019.
- What is in the new $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill?
- Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on the way to Tampa Bay area medical centers
- Customer surprises Ruskin restaurant with $2,020 tip
- That's a lot of OT: Some state-run mental health hospital employees work 80 hours a week
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter